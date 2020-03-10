Virginia health officials are now reporting eight cases of suspected coronavirus in the state. That number is up by three from earlier this morning.

The newest cases include a “presumptive” case in Loudoun County and two in Virginia Beach. In Loudoun, the presumptive positive case is a patient is in their 40s who is believed to have come in contact with a person with coronavirus while attending Christ Church in Georgetown, in Washington, D.C. The Loudoun County Health Department learned about this patient early Tuesday morning following testing for the novel coronavirus by the Division of Consolidated Laboratory Services in Richmond, the county states in a press release.

On Sunday, two patients were tested at a Virginia Beach hospital and the tests came back positive.

The positive test results returned today are considered presumptive, pending confirmation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to the state health department.

Last night, officials reported the first cases in Spotsylvania County, adding to reports of two other cases in Fairfax County. The cases are not related, we’re told.

The two patients from Fairfax (a male in his 60’s and female in her 50’s) traveled on a Nile River cruise, which recently reported COVID-19 cases. They returned to the U.S.on March 5.

The first case of coronavirus reported in Virginia was made public Sunday night when health officials said a U.S. Marine stationed at Quantico was being treated at Fort Belvoir for symptoms.

As reports of new cases continue to come in, hospital emergency departments are on high alert.

“People are concerned they might have coronavirus, and they’re concerned they have the flu. And right now, we’re still seeing a lot of flu,” said Dr. Karla Lacayo, emergency department medical director for Novant Health UVA Health System Haymarket Medical Center.

If someone walks into the emergency room complaining of respiratory issues, that patient is then given a mask. Then doctors begin asking questions about the patient’s recent travel, specifically, whether or not the patient has been to a region identified by the CDC as a coronavirus hot zone.

“If a patient would tests positive because of travel, then take patients to an area in the facility that is separate from where other patients are,” said Lacayo.

As of now, there have been no reported cases at Haymarket Medical Center, or at any hospital in Prince William and Stafford counties, or hospitals in the cities of Fredericksburg or Manassas.

Lacayo echoed these safety precautions from the Virginia Department of Health: