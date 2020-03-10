Schools outline plans for closures in case of widespread coronavirus

School officials in Prince William County today outlined how they would decide to close schools in the case of a widespread coronavirus outbreak.

As of March 10, there have been no changes to the regular school schedule. All student field trips are scheduled as planned, the school buildings are undergoing regular cleaning.

However, that could change if a case of coronavirus is reported at a school in the county. In that case, that individual school could be closed for cleaning, and any field trips canceled or postponed.

If there’s an outbreak in multiple schools, some may be temporarily closed for cleaning, or all schools across the county could be closed. Additionally, all events and activities may be suspended. Classroom lessons would be given at home.

If the infection becomes widespread, the school division says it will cancel large gatherings and will cancel travel to international destinations for students and staff.

The school division said they’ll turn to the CDC for guidance in multiple areas, including heeding its travel recommendations.

The number of reported coronavirus cases in Virginia climbed to eight on Tuesday. New cases were reported in Spotsylvania and Loudoun counties, and in Virginia Beach.

Potomac Local News interviewed Dr. Karla Lacayo, emergency department medical director for Novant Health UVA Health System Haymarket Medical Center, who told us about hospital preparations in advance of the spread of the virus.