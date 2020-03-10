Prince William summer school preps underway, at least 10,000 students expected

Prince William County Public Schools are gearing up for summer school.

Potomac High School near Dumfries will be the location of all high school summer courses in English, Health & PE, Driver Education, Science, and Math. High school students can register for only one new or repeat credit, at a tuition rate of $470 for Prince William County residents.

The six-week high school program lasts from June 22 to July 31. A one-week High School Success Academy is also offered for $130.

Several Prince William County middle schools will host summer courses, including a one-week Student Success Academy, a three-week Algebra prep course, as well as an English learner program, and summer remediation courses, both of which meet for three weeks, according to a press release from the school division.

“Special Education students who follow an SOL curriculum and are performing below grade level will have options for participating in the summer school program,” according to the school division’s website.

Students currently enrolled in grades two through eight can register to participate in a two-week art enrichment class at Ashland Elementary School near Woodbridge called “The Artist in Me.” Registration for this course opened on March 2, and the tuition fee is $210.

Elementary school options include Math and Art enrichment, and an English learner program. More than 15 Elementary Schools will have summer programming, with tuition set at $260.

As summer school approaches, parents are quickly realizing that the notion of attending classes while others are enjoying summer break isn’t the same as it used to be. Classes like Art Enrichment and Student Success Academies are different than remedial options of days past, when many students who didn’t hit the books during the regular school year had to enroll for summer classes.

In addition to summer classes offered at school sites, the county school division also offers courses through its Virtual High School (VHS) available on a first-come, first-served basis for all current high schoolers, including rising freshmen. In limited situations, 8th-grade students are permitted to enroll in specific VHS courses, according to the school division’s website. Additionally, homeschooled students can enroll at the VHS in up to two courses per semester.

The VHS summer session is June 22 through July 31, with registration beginning May 15. The summer session tuition rate is $470. Those interested in this format of learning for select courses should note that in addition to the summer semester, VHS also offers online courses during the fall and spring semesters.

“My son does one virtual class each semester, which allows him to take more electives he is interested in at his high school,” said Stacia Kelly, the parent of a Prince William County public school student. “He’s enjoyed both years of Health & PE, English 10 and currently, English 11. This summer he’ll be doing Economics.”

Summer School enrollment in Prince William County averages between 10,000 to 12,000 students. There were 10,346 students enrolled in all programs in summer 2019, said schools spokeswoman Diana Gulotta.