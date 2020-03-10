Man found shot, Woodbridge woman faces charges

Police were called to the Kensington Place Apartments, in the 2200 block of York Drive in Woodbridge on Saturday, March 7 at 6:57 a.m. for a report of a domestic disturbance.

When officers arrived, they found evidence of an altercation that happened outside one of the apartments. However, the officers didn’t see anyone in the area.

They later found a 34-year-old man at an area hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. Detectives determined that an altercation took place at the apartment between the victim and an acquaintance, identified as the accused, Prince William police tell Potomac Local News.



Police said that during the encounter at the apartment complex, the victim was shot. The victim has since been treated and released.

Following the investigation, detectives obtained warrants for the arrest of the accused, identified as Nine Marie McPherson, 32, of Woodbridge. She was located and taken into custody by police without incident.

McPherson faces charges of aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Police did not say what sparked the fight between the suspect and the victim.