Update | The 2020 Valor Awards have been POSTPONED due to the Coronavirus. The Chamber will keep the community aware of when the event will take place in the future.

On behalf of the Chamber hope you stay safe. Stay positive. Let us know how we can help you in any way.

Original post

Business leaders will gather to honor our region’s heroes.

The 34th Annual Valor Awards will be held at the Hylton Performing Arts Center in Manassas.

First responders from Virginia State Police, police and fire and rescue personnel from Prince William County, Manassas, Manassas Park, and Quantico Marine Corps Base will be honored.

“This is the largest event we host during the year and the most rewarding, said Kelly Elliott, director of operations for the Prince William Chamber of Commerce.

This year, Jummy Olabanji, of WRC-TV will host the event that takes place from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Last year, more than 600 people attended the event.

A total of 145 first responders being honored at this year’s Valor Awards. Multiple awards honor brave men and women who have put their lives on the line to help others who were at risk.

Other awards honor those who worked together in a team, and those who have gone above and beyond the call of duty.

In addition, the Hillary Robinette Award will be given to a detective who solved a cold, or difficult case.

Each jurisdiction is asked to submit their nominees for the calendar year. A committee of volunteers from the business community.

This year’s committee chair is Rebecca Barnes, publisher of Prince William Living magazine.

All of the nominations are gathered and reviewed by the committee, which then makes selections based on the criteria.

The event will be Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Those who wish to attend are asked to register online. It’s free to attend.