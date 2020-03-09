Potomac Local News helps BEACON for Adult Literacy exceed $20,000 donation goal

On behalf of BEACON for Adult Literacy, I want to thank you for your support of BEACON for Adult Literacy.

Thanks to your articles and promotion, we exceeded our goal of $20,000 and doubled last year’s donations.

This will enable us to expand our education programs for adult literacy.

BEACON for Adult Literacy serves the needs of adult English Language Learners in Greater Prince William by empowering them to achieve their education and employment goals.

BEACON provides ESOL instruction, citizenship preparation, resume, and job interview support classes to over 400 adults from all over the world each year.

Marilyn Harrington

Board of Directors

BEACON for Adult Literacy