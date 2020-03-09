Loaded gun found at Mountain View High School, student charged

A student at Mountain View High School faces charges after a loaded weapon was found on campus.

Deputies were called to the school at 2135 Mountain View Road in Stafford County at 11:20 a.m. They found a loaded 40 caliber Taurus handgun inside a gym locker. A School Resource Officer received information that a 14- year-old student had a gun in the school, the sheriff’s office tells Potomac Local News.

The student believed to have brought the gun to school was arrested and taken to a Juvenile Detention Center. He is charged with possession of a firearm on school property, said Stafford sheriff’s spokeswoman Amanda Vicinanzo.

No one was threatened or hurt.

The arrest follows an incident that occurred on Friday, March 6, during which the suspect told authorities he had been assaulted by three juveniles while walking home. During the altercation, one of the juveniles displayed an airsoft gun, said Vicinanzo.

The investigation revealed that the suspect took his parent’s handgun to school on Monday morning for self-protection, said Vicinanzo.

Residents are reminded to report suspicious activity to law enforcement by calling the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at -540-658-4400.