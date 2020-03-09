Heads up, back-road warriors: Expect work in area of Evans, Yates Ford roads

Morning commuters who use back roads to get from Prince William County to Fairfax County could see some road work this week.

Evans Ford Road, between Yates Ford Road and Signal Hill Road, will be closed to through traffic, as long as the weather permits, from 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 10 to 5 p.m. Thursday, March 12.

This will allow road crews to replace a stormwater pipe, the Virginia Department of Transportation tells Potomac Local News.

Those needing to reach properties along Evans Ford Road will have access; however, traffic will not be able to go beyond the point of pipe replacement in either direction.

Through traffic will be detoured via Yates Ford Road, Bent Tree Lane and Signal Hill Road back to Evans Ford Road.

On Wednesday morning, March 11 and Thursday morning, March 12 from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. each day, police will direct traffic at the Yates Ford Road and Bent Tree Lane intersection to help drivers turning left from Bent Tree to Yates Ford during the morning rush hour.

Yates Ford Road a major byway commuter route connecting Fairfax and Prince William counties. The road carries vehicles over the Bull Run.