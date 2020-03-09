New Fredericksburg restaurant will serve everything with a biscuit

A new restaurant is opening up in Downtown Fredericksburg called Fork N Biscuit.

It’s taking over 715 Caroline Street and is a sharp contrast to Legume, the vegan/vegetarian restaurant that used to be located there.

“We want to give a different concept to Downtown Fredericksburg,” said owner Fanjay Sharma.

The idea is all-day brunch. Everything will be served with a biscuit, as the restaurant’s name suggests.

Their menu items include biscuit dishes with fried chicken breast and bacon and a blackened catfish biscuit sandwich with collard greens, remoulade, and fried green tomatoes.

“I’ve got two favorites that I bounce back and forth between,” Executive Chef William Epes said. “We’ve done a tribute to locs with smoked salmon, cream cheese, sliced onion, and capers on a giant buttermilk biscuit. My other favorite is soft shell crab on a biscuit.”

Nearly every menu item will also have a gluten-free or keto option.

The interior of the restaurant will be designed based on a Downtown Fredericksburg theme.

“We did a lot of historical research to find different decor and items to show the history of Fredericksburg,” Epes said.

When the restaurant opens at the end of the month or in the first week of April, operating hours will be from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Menu prices will range between $7 and $14.

Before they open you can find them at forknbiscuit.com or on their Facebook page @ForkNBiscuit.