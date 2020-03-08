Updated: Suspicious item reported at Micron deemed safe

Update | Manassas police tell Potomac Local News today that officers were called to Micron Technologies early Sunday morning to investigate a report of a suspicious item.

After a police investigation, the item in question was not deemed to be suspicious, said city police spokeswoman Sarah Maroney.

Police declined to describe the item citing the need to protect Micron’s privacy and the privacy of the work occurring to expand the computer chipmakers’ facility in Manassas.

Police told us that workers at the Construction site reported the item to police, and that’s what triggered officers to closed a portion of Route 28 that runs parallel to the facility.

Original post | The road was reopened after the item was deemed by police not to be a threat, said Maroney.

Police closed a section of Route 28 in Manassas early Sunday morning.

**Update** Officers have cleared the scene at Micron and all roads have re-opened. https://t.co/WiIP8x2qHY — Manassas City Police (@ManassasCityPD) March 8, 2020

Police were light on additional details on Sunday morning following the incident. A request from Potomac Local News to city officials on Sunday went unanswered.

Micron is Manassas City’s largest employer. It’s a computer chip-making facility that is undergoing a $3 billion expansion — the largest economic development deal in Virginia history.

The deal is larger than the $2.5 billion deal the state struck with Amazon to bring the company’s second headquarters to Arlington in 2018.