MGM National Harbor aids police after Dale City shooting, 2 sought

Police are searching for three men wanted in connection to a shooting that was reported in 4700 block of Pearson Drive Dale City on December 19, 2019.

The men are accused of following the victim and his acquaintance from MGM National Harbor casino to Pearson Drive in Dale City where the victim was robbed at gunpoint and then shot.

The victim was taken to an area hospital, was treated for his injuries and then release. An acquaintance who was with the victim at the time of the shooting, a 44-year-old man, was not injured.

Following the investigation, police obtained warrants for the suspects. One of the men, identified as Javontae Renard Smallwood, is currently incarcerated at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center on unrelated charges.

The whereabouts of the two other men, identified as Tavon Everett Lee Vines and Daquan Artis Tinker remain unknown. Both are wanted in connection to the shooting.

They’re charged one count of aggravated malicious wounding, two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and two counts of armed robbery, Prince William police said.

The FBI, Fairfax County Police, and investigators with the MGM National Harbor all aided in this investigation.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the two wanted suspects is asked to contact Prince William County police at 703-792-6500.