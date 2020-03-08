Kaine to speak on disaster relief efforts Monday in Woodbridge

Senator Tim Kaine will be in Woodbridge on Monday hosting a roundtable meeting where he is expected to share what he learned about hurricane and earthquake recovery efforts during his visit to San Juan, Puerto Rico.

In San Juan, Kaine viewed repairs and remaining infrastructure needs following Hurricanes Irma and Maria and was briefed on disaster relief efforts following the devastating earthquakes that have left many Puerto Ricans without safe housing.

“Senator Kaine selected Woodbridge because there is a significant Latino community in Woodbridge and a large Puerto Rican community across Northern Virginia. Guests at the Monday event will include members of Puerto Rican community organizations and businesses,” a Kaine spokeswoman told Potomac Local News.

The event will be held at the Mofongo Steak House & Grill, located at 14035 Noblewood Plaza, starting at 11 a.m.