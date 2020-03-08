FredNats seek to fill jobs ranging from parking attendant to camera operator, plans job fair

The Fredericksburg Nationals will hold a job fair this week.

The minor league team and ballpark concessions provider, PSC will host the fair in order to hire hundreds of gameday employees for the 2020 baseball season.

The fair will take place at the Fredericksburg Expo & Conference Center, located at 2371 Carl D. Silver Parkway in Fredericksburg, on Thursday, March 12 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, March 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The FredNats will be hiring for the following positions: ushers, parking attendants, team store cashiers, fan and guest services, play area attendants, manual scoreboard attendants, stringer, trackman operator, official scorer, ticket gate attendants, ticket office cashiers, box office attendants, linescore operators, MLBAM stats operator, promotions crew, mascot handler, camera operators, soundboard operator, DakStats operator, video board operator, instant replay operator, and graphic overlay operator.

PSC will be conducting their own interviews for the following professional sports catering positions: cashiers, concessions stand event cooks, concession stand workers, food and beverage attendants, and food and beverage runners.

Applications and detailed job descriptions are now available online.

Promotions team interviews will be held only on Saturday, March 14, team officials told Potomac Local News. Applicants interested in becoming a member of the 2020 promo team may email their applications to [email protected].

All other applications may be sent to [email protected] with preferred job choice listed in the subject line.

All applications for any positions may also be dropped off at the FredNats team store located at 601 Caroline Street, First Floor in Fredericksburg. Drop-in applicants will be accepted the days of the job fair.

Eligible applicants will be interviewed by members of the FredNats staff in short, first-come-first-serve interviews. Resumes are encouraged but are not required.

All applicants must be 16 or older to be considered for a game day position with the Fredericksburg Nationals for the 2020 season. All game day jobs will be paid part-time positions.

The Fredericksburg Nationals are set to begin Carolina League play in 2020 at a brand new, state of the art stadium facility, located at Celebrate Virginia South on Carl D. Silver Parkway near the Fredericksburg Expo & Convention Center.