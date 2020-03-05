Sentara to host community baby shower

Having a baby can be an exciting and overwhelming time. With so much to learn, new techniques to acquire and knowledge to digest, it might feel like you’ll never be ready.

That’s why the Women’s Health Center at Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center is hosting a community baby shower.

On Saturday, April 4, 2020, from 1 – 3 p.m., the Hylton Education Center on Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center’s campus will open its doors for this special event full of food, fun, and education. Parking is free.

Registrants will have a chance to enjoy a celebration of their upcoming birth, take part in baby shower games, receive a tour of the Labor and Delivery unit, and learn important information on topics such as safe sleep, LARC, postpartum depression, nutrition, breastfeeding, and more. Parents-to-be can also register in a raffle to win a new stroller.

“This is something that every new, and not so new parent should attend,” explains Women’s Health Center Director Beverly Wainman, “Childcare methods have evolved over the years. This is an opportunity for parents to learn something new- whether it’s honing fresh techniques or brushing up on skills they had forgotten. This event empowers parents.”

Parents will also get to take part in a Question & Answer session with Ashraf Afifi, MD, MPH, Medical Director, Neonatology; Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center; Associate Professor of Pediatrics, GW University; Children’s National Medical Center.

Space is limited and you must preregister. Tickets are just $5. Visit WHC2020BabyShower.eventbrite.com or call 1-800-SENTARA to reserve your spot today.

Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center is a 183-bed, not-for-profit community hospital serving Prince William County and its surrounding communities.

Our medical center combines the resources of a major health system with the compassionate, personalized care of a community hospital. SNVMC offers quiet, private rooms and high-quality care focused on safety and patient satisfaction. We offer a wide range of medical specialties, highly qualified medical and clinical staff and state-of-the-art technology.

Our clinical services include advanced imaging, cancer services, diabetes management, emergency care, heart, and vascular care, lab services, neurosurgery, primary care, orthopedics, urology, weight loss surgery, women’s services and more.