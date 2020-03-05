Hair trapped in gears, victim freed from go-kart

A teenager was rescued from a go-kart when her hair became entangled in the gears.

Fire and rescue crews were called to Fun Land of Fredericksburg, at 1351 Central Park Boulevard at 7:12 p.m. on Sunday. The found a female victim trapped on a go-kart, with one of their hair braids caught in the gears of the motor directly behind her, and underneath her.

The hair was wrapped around the gears about two times, according to a Fredericksburg fire and rescue report.

Rescue crews worked quickly to remove the victim from the go-kart. They removed the go-kart’s steering wheel in order to free the victim, who was taken to Mary Washington Hospital.

WRIC-TV in Richmond reports the victim, a 16-year-old girl, suffered injuries that were not life-threatening. She is now back at home with her mother, whom she was within Fredericksburg during the incident on Sunday.

Fredericksburg officials said the girl was using the go-kart to travel at top speeds of 18 mph at the time her hair became entangled.

Fun Land’s go-kart track is a destination that draws people from around the region. The amusement center touts its go-kart track as the state’s only multi-level go-kart track.