Changes considered for Stafford schools student transfer policy

The Stafford County School Board is considering revisions to their student transfer policy that will increase the cut-off for elementary schools from 80 percent to 90 percent capacity.

Already, middle schools and high schools are designated closed and won’t accept new transfer students when they reach 90% capacity. Some exceptions are made under extenuating circumstances.

The student-transfer policy was scheduled to be updated early in 2020 after elementary school redistricting last year shifted students to different schools. Currently, there are 14 elementary schools, five middle schools, and three high schools that are closed for the 2019-20 school year.

Additionally, the board is considering removing the condition that student transfers must reapply annually.

“I think that’s going to bring a lot of relief to families who have a child in school,” Rock Hill District School Board member Patricia Healy said.

Approved transfers can still be reviewed and non-renewed if, for example, there’s a change in child care circumstances or the student does not meet requirements for the program.

There are many reasons a student may request to transfer schools: to accommodate for child care or children of employees, meet medical or emotional needs, or to enroll in a program that may not be offered at certain schools such as the International Baccalaureate program.

To apply for transfer, there is a student transfer application form that is reviewed by the principal, according to the school division’s website.

Certain documentation is required in the application. If the student has medical or emotional reasons why they need to transfer schools, parents/guardians must have professional documentation. Additionally, there is a Child Care Verification form for those who transfer for access to childcare.

Transfer students can’t ride the school bus, as parents/guardians are responsible for providing transportation to and from school each day.

Potomac Local News asked the school division for information on how many students transfer annually and popular programs that students transfer into. The information was not provided to the news organization.

Subsequently, the school division said there would be a presentation with the information that will be shared at the next scheduled school board meeting on March 10, when elected officials are slated to vote on a new policy.