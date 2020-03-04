Spring cleaning: Where, how to dispose of household waste

With spring cleaning on the horizon, Prince William County officials, in a press release., are reminding residents they can help keep items out of the landfill while getting them out of the house and off their property.

Yard waste | Residents can drop off yard waste such as lawn clippings, tree limbs, leaves, etc. at the Balls Ford Road Compost Facility or at the Prince William County Landfill in designated areas where it will be processed into mulch, wood shavings, or compost.

From the Garage | Some of the items found in garages also have a special disposal area at the Prince William County Solid Waste facilities. Residents may drop off lead-acid automotive batteries, household batteries, scrap metal pieces along with used antifreeze, oil, and filters. All of these items can be taken to specially designated areas at the Balls Ford Road or Landfill facilities.

From the Home | During cleaning efforts, many people free themselves of clothes, shoes, furniture, and small household appliances they no longer want but are still usable. Donation is a great way to get rid of these items. Visit www.pwcgov.org/trashandrecycling and select “Recycling/Reuse” or try searching “donation centers near me” in internet search engines for organizations that are available to accept these types of items.

Household Hazardous Waste | Help protect the environment during spring cleaning efforts. Be cautious about the disposal of household hazardous waste. These items, which may be found in the yard, garage or home, include insecticides, paints, fluorescent bulbs, aerosol cans, drain cleaners, gasoline and more.

Take extra care to properly discard these items and help prevent them from harming septic systems and soils while ensuring better health and safety for people, pets, and the environment.

Prince William County residents can dispose of these materials at no extra cost, but the items should be sealed in their original labeled container. For more information on the county’s Household Hazardous Waste and Electronics Recycling program hours and restrictions, please visit www.pwcgov.com/trashandrecycling.

During spring-cleaning, there may be lots of items to get rid of, but it is not all regular trash. Many items can be donated or recycled while some require careful handling and proper disposal methods.

The Prince William County Solid Waste Division offers a suitable space for almost everything. For more information visit the A to Z disposal guide on the Solid Waste webpage and select “A to Z Disposal Guide” on the left-hand menu.