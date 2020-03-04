Man charged with 38 counts of felony animal fighting

On February 6, Animal Control Officers, in conjunction with the Police Department’s Property Crimes Unit and Forensic Services Section, were called a home located in the 9000 block of Ellsworth Road near Manassas to execute a search warrant in connection to an investigation of alleged animal fighting.

Police were tipped off about the case by a neighbor. As a result of the search, investigators seized 63 chickens and two canines from the property. Many of the chickens were found in a manner consistent with their preparation for fighting.

Paraphernalia used to enhance a chicken for fighting, were also located and seized by investigators.

The investigation further revealed that the chickens were being bred, raised, and housed on the property for the purposes of being shipped. No fighting is believed to have occurred on the Manassas property.

The two canines, both of Great Pyrenees or mixed breed, were removed due to inadequate care and were not involved in the alleged fighting activity. The animals seized during the investigation are currently being held pending civil court proceedings.

On March 1, following the investigation, investigators obtained multiple felony charges against the property owner, identified as the accused, who was subsequently arrested on March 3.

This investigation was aided by Prince William County’s Neighborhood Services, Loudoun County Animal Services, and the Deepwood Veterinary Clinic.

Arwin Garcia PINGOL, 35, of 9006 Ellsworth Road near Manassas is charged with 38 counts of felony animal fighting. He’s due in court on April 15, 2020, according to police.