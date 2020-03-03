A Life Well Lived

For we walk by faith and not by sight. 2 Corinthians 5:7

Norman Lorick, son of Hardy Lorick and the late Rosa Bell Lorick was born on March 27, 1970 in Washington, DC. Norman entered eternal life on February 24, 2020 due to medical complications.

On May 25, 1996 Norman married the love of his life Meisha Odum. They met over an Orangina soda, and he said that when he saw her the Lord spoke to him and told him that she would be his wife. Their love produced Mya Noreen (2001) and Norman Roosevelt (2007). As the head of his household, Norman demonstrated and encouraged love for each other, and demanded his family to love and honor the Lord.

Norman started his career in retail, and eventually moved toward food service. There, he perfected his skills in seasonings, service and food preparation. Norman’s cooking skills were legendary. He was always the “go to” for any event that included food. Norman ended his career as an employee with the Department of Defense where he retired on disability.

After retirement, Norman focused on increasing his awareness on physical health. He was very influential in his local gym. He was an inspiration to everyone he met. Norman was an overcomer. Though he battled varying health issues and had limited vision, he was a pillar of strength to those who knew him. Through diligent focus and the help of the Lord, he lost over 80 pounds, and was a proponent for making healthier food choices.

Norman’s open and welcoming personality drew everyone to him. Norman was friendly and faith filled. He shared the goodness of God with everyone who listened. Norman lead his wife to Christ during their engagement and lead his household to love and follow the Lord. He demonstrated that prayer is powerful, by taking everything to the Lord, even the conception of his son.

He was influential to generations of people. He always had a word of encouragement for the young people in his life and encouraged others with personal stories that helped them make better choices. He loved people so much that he was willing to open his home for fellowship, open his heart to help anyone in need, and open his family to include more and more newly adopted loved ones.

Norman’s favorite scripture was 2 Corinthians 5:7, For we walk by faith and not by sight. He was a dreamer and always had plans for the future. His plans were centered around family, love and faith. And though they were amazingly abrupted, his life was abundantly full.

Norman was preceded in death by his mother Rosa Bell Lorick, and brother/friend Wesley Griffin. Norman leaves to cherish his memory: his father Hardy Lorick (Washington, DC); wife – Meisha (Odum) Lorick; daughter – Mya Noreen Lorick; son – Norman Roosevelt Lorick; sister – Deber (Lorick) Williams (Columbia, SC); brothers – Rodney Lorick (Washington, DC), Michael Herrin (Johnston, SC), Butch Gray (Saluda, SC); niece/sister/daughter – Traci Williams (Columbia, SC); nephew/Godson – Hardy Williams, sister/friend – Jean Kochendorfer (Alexandria, VA) God Children – Vernon Odum (Ft. Washington, MD), Anjane Claytor (Ft. Washington, MD), Joshua Irby (Washington, DC), Simeon Christie (Columbia, SC), Ivan Merino-Perez (Mclean, VA), Jaelin Perez (Mclean, VA); and a host of uncles, aunts, in-laws, nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins and other family and friends.