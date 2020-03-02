Woodbridge Sups’ office goes mobile after BOCS eyes more evening, Saturday meetings

There’s a new Board of County Supervisors in Prince William, and some elected leaders on the public body are looking for ways to serve more people outside of regular meeting dates and times.

Supervisors have been talking about holding more evening sessions so that commuters might have the opportunity to come and speak on an issue. Occoquan District Supervisor Kenny Boddye has also suggested meetings to be held on Saturdays, something that is unheard of in Prince William County but commonplace for the Arlington County Board, which holds its regular meetings at 8:30 a.m.

The discussion is nothing new, as Gainesville District Supervisor Peter Candland, now the most senior member of the Board, had called for similar measures just a few short years ago. For now, however, the Prince William County Board of Supervisors will continue to meet at is regular times on Tuesdays, at 2 p.m. for its afternoon session and 7:30 p.m. for its evening sessions.

But newly-elected Woodbridge District Supervisor Margaret Franklin is doing something her predecessor of 12 years never did. Starting on Friday, March 6, 2020, she’ll hold new “mobile” office hours at area restaurants. For Franklin, it’s a chance for her to get out of the office and meet constituents face to face.

“During my experience on Capitol Hill, this was a very popular program that some legislators would host. I loved the idea and I am excited to bring it to the Woodbridge District Office,” Franklin told Potomac Local News in an email. In her day job, Franklin is a Capitol Hill staffer for Congressman Al Lawson, D-Fla.

The mobile office hours are not, she says, meant to take the place of regularly-scheduled meetings. “Mobile office hours are meant to provide flexibility, in addition to meetings, and not meant to be supplemental in any way. This is simply a way to marry constituent services while supporting our local businesses,” Franklin adds.

For the month of March, Franklin will set up her mobile office on March 6, from 1 to 4 p.m. Red Mango in Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center, 15000 Potomac Town Place, Suite 110, in Woodbridge.

On March 27, she’ll hold open office hours from 1-4 p.m. at Doña Tere Restaurant, at 14490 Jefferson Davis Highway in Woodbridge. Attendees don’t need to RSVP.

Generally, she’ll hold mobile office hours be held twice a month, typically on the first and last week of each month, she said. As for the meeting dates, times, and locations, those will be announced during the regular Board of County Supervisors meetings and emailed to constituents, she adds.