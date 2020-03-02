FBI offers $20K reward in 2014 murder of mother, 21, in Woodbridge

The brutal murder of Glenda Marisol Coca-Romero still haunts investigators.

The 21-year-old woman was shot and killed during a robbery inside the Platanillos Grocery store on Friday, Feb. 21, 2014. She was working her shift when the shooter came into the store.

Nothing was taken.

Six years later, the FBI is seeking assistance in the case and has put up a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect, or suspects in the case.

From the press release | The FBI Washington Field Office and the Prince William County Police Department continue to seek the public’s assistance in identifying the unknown individual(s) involved in the murder of Glenda Marisol Coca-Romero, which took place six years ago today. The FBI and the Prince William County Police Department are committed to investigating this case and bringing justice for Glenda Marisol Coca-Romero and her family.

Glenda Marisol Coca-Romero was shot shortly before 9 p.m. Three men walked into the store, shot her, and fled. The victim died at the scene, and another was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries but survived, according to the FBI.

Glenda Marisol Coca-Romero had just given birth to a newborn, adds the FBI. Hers was the first murder in Prince William County that year.

Since her death, the Prince William County Police Department has worked in conjunction with the FBI Washington on the case. They’re asking anyone with information about this crime to call the FBI Washington Field Office at 202-278-2000 or the Prince William County Police Department at 703-792-7000. The FBI is also taking tips online at tips.fbi.gov.