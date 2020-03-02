Bloomberg to appear at the Hylton for Fox News town hall

Presidential candidate Micheal Bloomberg is scheduled to appear in Manassas on Monday night for a town hall hosted by Fox News Channel.

The former New York City mayor is slated to take the stage inside the Gregory Family Theater at the Hylton Performing Arts Center, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., the Fox News Channel website states. The event will be televised live on the Fox News Channel.

Two of the network’s most prominent news anchors — Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum will co-moderate the event.

The town hall is slated to have members of the public attend the ticked event. Tickets to the town hall have all been spoken for at this time, we’re told.

The town hall is not advertised on the Hylton Performing Arts Center’s website. In addition to it, Bloomberg’s website states the candidate has organized phone bank sessions in Manassas and Woodbridge, dialing for voters prior to appearing on national TV.

The town hall comes one day before Super Tuesday when 14 states — including Virginia — will hold Presidential Primary Elections. Some of the largest states like California and Texas will also vote on Tuesday, allotting 415 and 228 delegates, respectively.

A total of 1,357 of the 3,979 pledged delegates to be awarded to the candidates in the Democratic primaries will be awarded on Super Tuesday.

As for Bret Baier, he’s is no stranger to our region. Last summer, he shared the stage with country group Rascall Flatts and performed “Rappers Delight” during the band’s show at Jiffy Lube Life in Bristow.