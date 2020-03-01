Sex assault reported at Woodbridge Middle School

Police filed charges after a sexual assault that was reported at Woodbridge Middle School.

A police officer assigned to the school after a 13-year-old female student told the officer she was assaulted on a school bus on the afternoon of Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. She said another male student touched her inappropriately while they were both riding the school bus, Prince Willian police said.

The victim made the report to the police at 1:09 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. The victim was not injured.

Following the investigation, officers arrested a 14-year-old male in connection to the case and charged him with sexual battery on February 27. He was released from police custody and is awaiting a court date, according to Prince William police.

Woodbridge Middle School is located at 2201 York Drive in Woodbridge.