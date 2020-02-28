Stuart R. Reese

Stuart Roger Reese, 70, of Stafford, died February 27, 2020 at the University of Virginia University Hospital surrounded by his family. He was born November 20, 1949 to the late Clarence and Roberta (Reynolds) Reese. He is preceded in death by his brother, Steve and CW Reese, and his daughter-in- law; Sarah Jessica Reese.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years Mary Jane Reese, children; Stuart Reese, Jr (Sherry) and Brian Reese, grandchildren; Reese, Brianna, Savannah, Caiden, and Sadie.

Mr. Reese enjoyed fishing, and sports, mainly Washington Nationals and Capitals. In lieu of flowers, donations to a charity of your choice can be made in his name.