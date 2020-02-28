Two women business owners are now vying to be the next Manassas mayor.

Theresa Coates Ellis announced late Thursday night that she’ll seek the office of Manassas mayor in the city’s November General Election.

The Republican city councilwoman is serving her first term on the council. Her announcement comes a day after the long-serving Republican Mayor Hal Parrish II said he would not seek reelection to the office.

“We have a thriving community with diverse backgrounds and talents. Because of my strong relationships formed in the City of Manassas, I have the ability to bring people together to get things done,” Ellis told Potomac Local News.

Her campaign will focus on continuing to grow the city with skilled jobs, increased opportunities in career technical education and the trades. She says she’ll advocate for responsible spending, and support high-quality public safety, education, and the arts.

Professionally, Ellis, last year expanded Tackle Management Corporation, a management, marketing, and communication small business that mentor entrepreneurs, business owners, and students starting their careers.

During her tenure in office, she’s held her annual career program “Shadow for a Day” at the CenterFuse co-working space in Downtown celebrates and has provided many students with internships and jobs with local business owners, civil leaders, and nonprofits.

Ellis was awarded the George Mason University Dept. of Communication 2019 Alumna of the Year for her achievements in providing opportunities for students, young professionals, and adult learners.

Theresa Coates Ellis and her spouse, George Ellis, raised a large family of six daughters and one son in the U. S. Air Force. They are members of All Saints Catholic Church in Manassas.

Her Democratic opponent is Michelle Davis-Younger, who is also a first-term Manassas City Councilwoman and business owner. Davis-Younger owns The1ForHR, LLC, which provides business consulting and resume-writing services for job seekers. She announced her mayoral campaign in December.

Whoever wins the office in November will have big shoes to fill. Parrish II has been mayor since 2008, and on the city council since 1993. He is the last of a 70-year legacy in the city that has seen a Parrish at the helm of city government since the early 1950s when Parrish’s father first served on the city council.

Local leaders reacted to his retirement announcement on Thursday. “Hal Parrish is more than a respected public official and dedicated public servant. He is an example of someone who is truly a friend to his entire community,” said Marty Nohe, a Prince William County Supervisor who left public office on December 31, 2019.

“Mayor Parrish has served as an exemplar public servant and embodiment of the “Virginia Way” in putting the community before politics and party,” said Councilman Ian Lovejoy.

“I didn’t always agree with Hal when we served together but I never doubted his dedication to the city and her residents,” said Andrew Harrover, a former city councilman and current Manassas City Republican Committee Chairman. “He’s a good and decent man and deserves our thanks for his tireless work.”

City Democrats simply posted “WOW” to their committee Facebook page in response to Parrish’s retirement announcement.

There are a total of seven seats up for grabs in the November General Election. They include the mayor’s seat, as well as three seats on the city council, and four seats on the city school board, according to Manassas General Registrar Susan Reed.