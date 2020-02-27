Stafford schools talk changes to student cell phone policy

Cell phones keep us connected at home, in the workplace, and on the go.

But what should their role be in the classroom? That’s the discussion leaders on the Stafford County School Board are having.

Superintendent Dr. Scott Kizner is talking to the School Board about potential updates to the division’s student cell phone use policy.

The cell-phone use policy varies in the district. Students at Brooke Point High School have been asked to leave their phones inside a pouch for the school day to minimize the phone’s ability to be a disruption in the classroom.

At nearby Stafford Middle School, students aren’t allowed to bring cell phones into the building.

Kizner says he’ll make a presentation about cell phone use at the upcoming April 14 School Board meeting. There, he’s expected to outline what schools see student cell phone use as necessary, as well as polices those schools have in place to govern the use of cell phones.

Hartwood District School Board member Holly Hazard said she wants to make sure that there is enough time for public input before any policy changes are put in place for the 2020-2021 school year.

Some elected leaders questioned when students used their phones in class. George Washington District School Board member Susan Randall said if students are given an assignment five to 10 minutes before the end of class, they may be more likely to keep their cell phones put away.

Falmouth District School Board member Dr. Sarah Chase said cell phones shouldn’t be used to reward student behavior, and that she looks forward to seeing the staff report in April. “The question seems to be: What is the next step?” she said.

Before the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, most schools banned the use of mobile communication devices like pagers and cell phones.