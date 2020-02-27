Second “cath” lab opens at Prince William Medical Center

Novant Health UVA Health System Prince William Medical Center announced the opening of its second cardiac catheterization laboratory.

The second “cath” lab at Prince William Medical Center in Manassas will help to meet the region’s growing demand for heart and vascular services including coronary artery, vascular and electrophysiology procedures.

The hospital’s first “cath” lab opened in 2011, and expert clinicians have diagnosed and treated countless heart patients using its state-of-the-art imaging technology, the hospital tells Potomac Local News.

“We made this $4 million investment because we’re committed to the community and need to provide the cardiac services they require close to home,” said Stephen Smith, M.D., president and chief operating officer of Novant Health UVA Health System Prince William Center and Haymarket Medical Center. “This second ‘cath’ lab will allow us to handle our increased volumes and provide both emergency and elective procedures in a timely manner.”

Prince William Medical Center earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Acute Myocardial Infarction and Heart Failure, in part for its rapid response times with 50 percent improvement on national guidelines. Area ambulances are equipped with wireless modems that transmit results to physicians who can make the diagnosis and prepare the cath lab before the patient arrives at the hospital, the hospital states.

“Our new ‘cath’ lab is equipped with state-of-the-art imaging technology for the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular patients,” said Hamid Taheri, MD, medical director, Novant Health UVA Health System Cardiac Catheterization Lab. “This second lab will increase our efficiency and ability to keep up with the growing demand for minimally invasive procedures to treat patients with complex coronary and peripheral vascular disease.”

Prince William Medical Center worked with Manassas-based general contractor R.W. Murray Co., to complete construction on the second “cath” lab.