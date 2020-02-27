Fredericksburg Nationals ink radio deal

There will be baseball on the airwaves in Fredericksburg.

WFVA-AM announced it has completed an agreement with Minor League Baseball’s Class Single A-Advanced Fredericksburg Nationals, an affiliate of the Washington Nationals, to broadcast all 140 games of the team’s inaugural 2020 season.

All game broadcasts will be available on the station’s NewsTalk 1230 AM frequency and app for iPhone and Android, online at newstalk1230.net, www.frednats.com, and on the MiLB TuneIn Radio App.

“We knew we wanted to be part of this exciting time in our region and I am thrilled

at the partnership we have struck with the Fredericksburg Nationals. Between our coverage on NewsTalk 1230 WFVA and promotional assistance from B101.5 [WBQB-FM, WFVA’s sister station], fans can immerse themselves in the game and our new team,” said Mark Bass, general manager of WBQB and WFVA.

“We have made it a point to build this FredNats fan base both inside Fredericksburg and in the surrounding area. With the ability to be partnered with a station like WFVA, this will give fans across the region the ability to listen to their favorite team play ball all season long,” said FredNats General Manager and Executive Vice President, Nick Hall in a press release.

Veteran Potomac Nationals’ announcer, Erik Bremer will return as the official voice of the Fredericksburg Nationals for the inaugural season. Bremer, 24, will begin his fourth year in Minor League Baseball and second in the Carolina League after joining the organization as a broadcaster for the Potomac Nationals in 2019.

The Northwestern University graduate previously worked for the Colorado Springs Sky

Sox and Biloxi Shuckers in affiliated baseball, and spent the past two winters announcing games for the Brisbane Bandits of the Australian Baseball League.

“I’m incredibly excited to help tell the story of the 2020 FredNats,” said Bremer. “Between our radio partnership with NewsTalk1230 WFVA and the great talent in our Creative Services department, fans can expect top-rate coverage of their hometown team both on and off the field.”

“With Erik becoming the voice of the FredNats for the inaugural season, we are confident that our show and broadcast will be one of the best in all of minor league baseball. Between Erik and WFVA, we foresee FredNats fans all across the area being able to get that ballpark feel just by tuning in,” said Hall.

The first game broadcast for the Fredericksburg Nationals will begin with a pregame show at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 9 with first pitch at 7 p.m. against the Kinston, N.C. Down East Wood Ducks.

The first home game for the FredNats is set for April 23, 2020, at a brand new, state of the art stadium facility, located at Celebrate Virginia South on Carl D. Silver Parkway near the Fredericksburg Expo & Convention Center in Fredericksburg.

The team relocated this year to Fredericksburg from its former home at Richard G. Pfitzner Stadium in Woodbridge.