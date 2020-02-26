Tele-schooling urged in case of coronavirus outbreak. Prince William monitors situation

Prince William County Public Schools officials are monitoring the coronavirus outbreak.

“Prince William County Schools staff are closely monitoring the situation and a collaborative working group is developing specific plans in the event any changes to school operations are required. Additional guidance will be provided as developed and as necessary,” a school division press release states.

The school division encourages families are encouraged to continue the practice of maintaining healthy behaviors necessary during any cold and flu season. These include but are not limited to:

Wash hands frequently with soap and water.

Use an alcohol-based hand cleaner if soap and water are not available.

Cover nose and mouth with a sleeve or a tissue when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid touching eyes, nose, and mouth to prevent the spread of germs.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces and objects, such as toys and doorknobs, especially if someone is sick.

The statement comes as the Virginia Department of Health reports is it monitoring two possible cases of Coronavirus: One in Northern Virginia and one in the southwest portion of the state. To date, no cases have been confirmed in the state.

Potomac Local News contacted all of the local school divisions in our coverage area and Prince William County was the only division to respond to our request for comment.

On Tuesday at the CDC, National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases Director Dr. Nancy Messonnier provided a dire warning to educators and community officials.

“It’s not a question of if, but exactly when [a coronavirus outbreak] will happen and how many people in this country will have severe illness…, said Messonnier.

In the case the Coronavirus escalates to a pandemic level, Messonnier said, “for schools, options include dividing students into smaller groups or, in a severe pandemic, closing schools and using internet-based tele-schooling to continue education.”

“Businesses can replace unperson meeting with video teleconference and increased teleworking options,” she added.

Cities and towns should consider canceling mass gatherings, she added.