Number of traffic crashes in Manassas at 5-year high

When drivers head out on Manassas streets might want to take it slower, and be extra cautious.

The number of traffic crashes is at a five-year high in the city. When comparing 2019 to the previous year, the number of crashes rose 7%, from 648 in 2018 to 648, respectively.

One of those crashes involved a fatality, according to newly released data from the Manassas City Police Department.

Chief Douglass Keen made his annual report to the City Council this week, adding the most crashes in the city occur between 4 and 5 p.m. on Thursdays.

While the fatal crash occurred at the intersection of Sudley Road and Godwin Drive, the most dangerous intersection in Manassas in 2019 was Liberia Avenue and Centerville Road.

Other troubled intersections include Liberia and Euclid avenues, Liberia and Signal Hill Road, Liberia Avenue and Prince William Parkway, Liberia Avenue and Mathis Avenue.

City leaders in December approved new traffic speed cameras to be installed at 10 intersections, including Liberia and Route 28.

By far, drivers not having the right-of-way was the largest factor in crashes in the city last year, followed by following too closely and failing to maintain proper control of the vehicle.