Motivational dinner planned head of Marine Corps 17.75K

Runners and families can share meals with motivating Marines to prepare for the Marine Corps Marathon.

Marine Corps 17.75K runners and guests can join the Marine Corps Marathon Organization (MCMO) for a night of carbo-loading and motivation at the MCM Motivational Dinner Series at The Clubs at Quantico aboard Marine Corps Base Quantico (MCBQ).

The evening’s program offers participants the opportunity to dine where Marines dine and receive inspiration from accomplished U.S. Marine athletes, including keynote speaker LtGen William M. Faulkner, USMC (Ret.), President and Chief Executive Officer of the Marine Corps Association & Foundation.

Commissioned in 1982, LtGen Faulkner initially served as an infantry officer with 1st Battalion, 6th Marines before being assigned to the logistics occupational field. He spent the next 30 years in the U.S. Marine Corps serving as a logistics officer at all levels including command of Combat Logistics Regiment 27 and Marine Expeditionary Unit Service Support Group 26 during Operation Enduring Freedom.

LtGen Faulkner served as the Deputy Commandant for Installations and Logistics prior to his retirement in 2015. He participated in six Marine Corps Marathons (MCM), achieving his best finish time of 3:09:40 during the 19th MCM in 1994.

Other distinguished guests include SgtMaj Michael W. Hensley, Sergeant Major of MCBQ and Mr. Derrick R. Wood, Mayor of Dumfries.

Tickets cost $20 and are available at www.marinemarathon.com. Runners who purchase tickets to the MCM Motivational Dinner are eligible for concierge packet pick-up service and will receive their bibs at the dinner. The next date in the dinner series is August 21.