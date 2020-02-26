Ernest Albert Smith

It’s with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Carlos Hernan Gonzalez on Saturday, February 22, 2020 in his home. He is the son of the late Jose Arcadio and Genara Cruz Gonzalez of Chirilagua, El Salvador and son in law of the late Cipriano and Blanca Rosa Chicas of Chirilagua, El Salvador.

Carlos left his birth country of El Salvador for the United States in 1983. He settled his family in Northern Virginia residing in Alexandria, Arlington, and presently in Woodbridge. He was a great and devoted husband, father, father-in-law, grand-father, friend, and an example to those close to him.

Carlos is survived by his partner and wife of 48 years, Maria Licia Gonzalez. He has four sons, Rudy with his wife Eugenia, Carlos Jr. with his wife Fryda, Jose with his wife Jenny, and Francisco with his wife Tonia. He has 10 grandchildren, Abigail, Samuel, Karla Sofia, Sebastian, Brianna, Mia, Mathias, Alyssa, Anthony, and Alicia; and two great-gran children, Ezekiel and Amirah. He was the youngest of his siblings and is survived by his brothers Tomas, Candido, Francisco; and his sisters Conchi, Maria, and Virginia. He is also survived by many nephews, cousins, and friends.

A celebration of life will be held Friday, March 6, 2020 from 8:00 PM to 8:00 AM at Harvest Assembly Baptist Church, 8012 Fordson Road Alexandria, Virginia 22306.

He will be laid to rest on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11:30 AM at Mount Comfort Cemetery at 6600 S Kings Hwy Alexandria, Virginia 22306.