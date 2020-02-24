Police in Manassas are working to determine how a 24-year-old man found inside an apartment died.

Officers were called to the 8300 block of Plantation Laneat 10:52 p.m. Sunday for a report of a found body. The body was identified as Eddie Daniel Munoz, a 24, of Manassas.

The victim’s cause of death is not known, and an autopsy is scheduled for today. Police in neighboring Prince William County reported Munoz missing and endangered on February 21.

Prince William police on Friday afternoon said was last seen at 5 a.m. on Monday, February 17 at his home on Ashland Avenue near Manassas.