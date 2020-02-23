“Sister Act” comes to Prince William this March

Fans of musical theater will have an opportunity to enjoy “Sister Act” this March.

Prince William Little Theatre will be showing the comedic musical “Sister Act” based on the Touchstone Pictures Motion Picture “Sister Act”, written by Joseph Howard.

“Sister Act” is the feel-good musical comedy smash based on the hit 1992 film that has audiences jumping to their feet! When disco diva, Deloris Van Cartier, witnesses a murder, she is put in protective custody in the one place the cops are sure she won’t be a found: a convent! Disguised as a nun, she finds herself at odds with both the rigid lifestyle and uptight Mother Superior. Using her unique disco moves and singing talent to inspire the choir, Deloris breathes new life into the church and community but, in doing so, blows her cover. Soon, the gang is giving chase, only to find them up against Deloris and the power of her newly found sisterhood.

“Sister Act” is filled with gospel music, dancing and a moving story.

Performances are in the Gregory Family Theater at the Hylton Performing Arts Center, located on the George Mason University campus at 10960 George Mason Circle in Prince William County for two weekends: March 13 at 8 p.m., March 14 at 2 and 8 p.m., March 15 at 2 p.m., March 19 at 8 p.m., March 20 at 8 p.m., March 21 at 8 p.m., and March 22 at 2 p.m.

Due to some strong language and adult themes, this production is recommended for ages 10 and up.

Tickets are $25 for Adults, $20 for Seniors/Students/Active Military and $15 for Children 12 and Under.

Tickets are available at the door or can be purchased online.