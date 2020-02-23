Man charged in Stafford County goat thief case

A man was caught trying to steal several goats last week in Stafford County, according to authorities

Deputies with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office for attempting to steal goats after a farmer saw a suspicious person on his property, the sheriff’s office says.

On February 14, 2020, at 9:53 p.m., a deputy was called to a home in the 700 block of Leeland Road. The homeowner told 911 that he held the man at gunpoint in the middle of his field, Stafford County Sheriff’s Office says.

When the deputy arrived, the farmer said the intruder was intoxicated and attempting to steal several goats, the sheriff’s office says.

The alleged goat thief was slurring his words and initially provided false identification to the deputy, the sheriff’s office says

The suspect also said that he was pretending to be intoxicated, which was confirmed by a preliminary breath test, according to the sheriff’s office The farmer then realized that the suspect had recently purchased a few goats from him and initially did not recognize him because his face was hidden under a hood.

The suspect’s pickup was found nearby and there were three goats tied up next to it, the sheriff’s office says. The farmer recounted that his wife had gone outside to check on their goats and discovered that they had been let out of their pen. She also believed there was a man hiding in the field, according to the sheriff’s office. The farmer found the man and held him at gunpoint until deputies arrived.

Cole Schrock, 19, of Clear Brook, near Winchester, is charged with larceny of animals, identity theft to avoid arrest, and unlawful entry with intent to commit larceny, according to the sheriff’s office He was jailed without bond.