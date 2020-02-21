Man in 3-car crash suffers medical emergency, dies

Police are investigating a crash that took the life of a Woodbridge man on Thursday.

Police were called to the 14400 block of Village Road in Woodbridge at 4:45 p.m. to investigate a three-vehicle crash.

A 2015 Dodge Ram pickup was traveling eastbound on Village Drive when the driver suffered a medical emergency and veered off of the road. The pickup traveled a short distance and then entered a parking lot where it struck a parked, unoccupied 2012 Toyota Rav 4 causing that vehicle to be pushed into a lamp post.

The pickup then continued and struck a parked, unoccupied 2012 Dodge Avenger before coming to a stop.

Witnesses gave medical assistance to the man rescue personnel arrived and took the driver to an area hospital where he died. The death appears to be medical related and not the result of injuries sustained during the crash, according to Prince William police.

The driver of the 2017 Dodge Ram Pickup was identified as William Waibel III, 59, of Woodbridge.