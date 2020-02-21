It’s with a heavy heart we announce the peaceful passing of Barbara L. Lucas of Occoquan VA, on Monday, February 17, 2020 in her home surrounded by her loving devoted family. Daughter of the late Andrew and Helen Kobal, of Johnstown Pa and Daughter in-law of Joseph and Suzanne Lucas of Johnstown Pa. Sister of Jackie Wacyra of Burke VA who passed in 2006. Barbara is survived by her loving soul mate of 51 years, Paul F. Lucas, married August 26. 1967 in Johnstown Pa., their 5 children, Jodi Blot (Mike), Toni DePaul (Joe), Polly Lucas, Haley Lucas, and Chadd Lucas (Shannan) and their 13 Grandchildren; Danielle Waters, McKenzie Blot, Madison, Blot, Morgan Blot, Michael Blot, Seth Gebhardt, Landen Gebhardt, Joseph DePaul, Rocco DePaul, Lainey Lucas, Julia Lucas, Branson Zimmerman and Kayden Zimmerman all of Northern Virginia. Barbara is happily reunited with her grandson Lucas Gebhardt who passed in 2000 from SIDS. She is also survived by an extended family and many friends.

Barbara was born in Pennsylvania and her childhood included living in France, Maryland and the suburbs of Johnstown, PA.. Married in 1967, Paul and Barbara started their lives and a beautiful family in Northern VA residing in Loudoun County, Fairfax County and presently Prince William County in their Oasis on the Occoquan River.

A Funeral mass will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at St. Mary of Sorrows Catholic Church, 5222 Sideburn Road, Fairfax, VA 22032. A Celebration of life for all family and friends will immediately follow mass in the church gathering hall.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her behalf to St. Judes Childrens Hospital or Inova Schar Cancer Institute, Fairfax Va.