FredNats seek singers, announcers ahead of stadium opening

If you have a voice fit for a new baseball stadium, the Fredericksburg Nationals might have a job for you.

The FredNats are looking for singers and announcers for its Minor League Baseball park when it opens for its first home game against the Frederick Keys in April.

The University of Mary Washington is hosting auditions this month and next for emcee and public address (PA) announcers, team mascots and National Anthem performers. The university of a sponsor of the team.

Emcee and PA try-outs will take place Saturday, Feb. 29, and National Anthem and mascot auditions will be held on Saturday, March 21. Both will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the university’s Hurley Convergence Center Digital Auditorium, at 1801 College Avenue in Fredericksburg.

Emcee auditions will include a script-read of game introductions and in-game entertainment segments. PA auditions will include script-reads of roster lineups and in-game sponsor advertisements, the team tells Potomac Local News.

The FredNats also need dozens of performers of the National Anthem, sung prior to each of 70 home games. Hopefuls will sing the anthem in full, in a cappella-style, without musical accompaniment.

The team also is looking for alternates to wear its mascot suit for the 2020 season. Candidates should arrive ready to wear a suit that will be provided to them, and then run a pumped-up routine of crowd engagement, the team tell us.

Those who plan to audition don’t need prepared skits, though they are welcomed and encouraged, the team adds.

FredNats’ Vice President of Creative Services Robert Perry will manage all emcee, PA, National Anthem and mascot auditions with assistance from other members of the 2020 promo team and FredNats Community and Mascot Relations Manager, Nathan Gunnels.

Anyone interested in attending tryouts is encouraged to RSVP here and “FredNats National Anthem & Mascot Auditions 2020.” So far, about 25 people have signed up to try out.

Team spokeswoman Paige Honaker says these tryout sessions will become an annual event.