Water’s End Brewery to can more ‘Damn Beer’ at new Woodbridge location

The “Cheer’s” of Lake Ridge, as it’s known, will soon expand to a second location.

Water’s End Brewery will open a new taproom at the Potomac Festival Shopping Center in Woodbridge, across from Potomac Mills mall. It’ll be located next to where the old Ornery Brewery was located, which was demolished late last year to make way for a new Texas Roadhouse restaurant.

And, of course, you’ll be able to get flagship brews like “Damn Beer,” “The Stout,” and “Don’t Haze Me Bro” on tap.

The new Water’s End location will be wedged between the restaurant and David’s Bridal. The space was once used by the former Ornery Brewery as an outdoor seating area, and was spared by the bulldozer during the demolition, said Water’s End Brewery spokeswoman Sarah Morrisey.

For those familiar with the brewery’s flagship location that opened in 2016 in Lake Ridge, the taproom at the new spot will be about half the size of the original. However, the folks brewing the beer will have more room.

“We’re tripling our brewing capacity,” said Morrisey. The brewery plans to have at least 12 beers on tap at the new location and will continue its policy of BYOF [bring your own food], where customers can carry in food with them, or order from nearby restaurants.

“People will be able to go to the Texas Roadhouse for a steak and then come over to us for a beer. That’s the hope,” Morrisey added.

Whereas the Lake Ridge location is surrounded by homes, the new location near Potomac Mills mall will cater to a whole different crowd. “We’re hoping to bring in people from surrounding businesses, and to have service-industry nights for those who work at [nearby] Stonebridge [at Potomac Town Center]” said Morrisey.

After the new brewing equipment is delivered, the company will also put a focus on a new canning operation that will allow it to sell beer in packages of four 16-once cans. Currently, the brewery offers its canned beer in a 32-ounce size at its Lake Ridge location.

The second location is slated to be open this summer.