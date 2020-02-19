New stormwater pipe installed on Old Centreville Road

Crews are putting the finishing touches today on a stormwater pipe replacement near Manassas Park.

A section of the new pipe is being installed along Old Centreville Road between Spruce Street Rugby Road. For the past few days, the Virginia Department of Transportation has had temporary closures in place during the road work.

Those who live along the street were given access to their properties, however, traffic was not able to go beyond the point of pipe replacement in either direction.

Through traffic will be detoured via Spruce Street, McLean Street, and Rugby Road back to Old Centreville Road.