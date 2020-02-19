Fredericksburg aims to turn its Old Mill District into a maker-space hub

The Fredericksburg City Council is moving ahead with plans to allow an area of the town to have a creative makeover.

The City Council approved a plan this month to create a Creative Maker District in the city’s Old Mill District along Princess Anne Street. The area his home to the Old Silk Mill event venue, and the popular Carl’s Ice Cream shop.

This decision came after three years of discussion and input from residents. Set in Area 6 of the city, it would lie between the Rappahannock River and the Rappahannock Canal, as well as the area where Princess Anne Street and Route 1 intersect.

The Creative Maker District would allow for several different uses for the area which would include residential, light industrial, institutional, and commercial uses. According to a presentation made to the council by the city’s senior planner Mike Craig, the zoning ordinances in this area would change and would reduce crossover from one zone to another because of the mixed-use nature of this new district.

This same presentation also mentioned that the new district would also allow for any businesses in this zone to not have to strictly conform to current zoning ordinances for signage and allow them to cultivate an individual character.

Current examples of such signage are Carl’s Ice Cream and the 2400 Diner, both sites don’t conform to current signage ordinances but provide a unique character to the neighborhood. This is one aspect that will be encouraged in the new district.

Craig also mentioned that the major aspect of this new District would allow for creating new businesses to emerge in an already changing economy. The city has already been fertile ground for businesses such as brewers, coffee roasters, woodworking, electronics companies, and other large and small specialized businesses.

One example of this would be Red Dragon Brewery, the building the brewery is housed in also has a unique character of its own when compared to the surrounding neighborhood.

City leaders hope that this new district would provide a home not just for the businesses that it could attract but also for the businesses that are already in town.

“What’s exciting we already have maker style businesses in town and we get to see new urban growth,” said Ward 3 Councilmember Dr. Timothy Duffy.

The plans for the new district are now under review by the city’s Planning Commission. The city also plans to hold a public hearing on this matter in the near future.