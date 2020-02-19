Deputy uses cruiser to push SUV into tree, stops pursuit

A suspect was arrested on Sunday night by deputies with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office following a pursuit.

On February 16, 2020, at 11:49 p.m., a deputy tried to stop a driver in the 300 block of Garrisonville Road in North Stafford after he saw a 2014 Honda CRV speeding, a sheriff’s office spokeswoman said.

Instead of stopping, the vehicle made an abrupt U-turn and accelerated towards Interstate 95, she adds.

The driver vehicle continued traveling at a high speed on Interstate 95 southbound. The driver drove south on the highway until exiting at milepost 133 on Warrenton Road. and then headed north. The driver then turned off the headlights and turned right onto Stafford Lakes Parkway and then into a 7-Eleven parking lot, a spokeswoman adds.

As the vehicle entered the parking lot, the deputy used his cruiser to push the CRV into a tree and ending the pursuit.

The driver tried to flee the passenger side of the vehicle, but the stopped him, she adds.

Matthew Guarracino, 24, of Stafford is charged with felony eluding, driving under the influence, no driver’s license, possession controlled substance, reckless driving, hit and run, and several traffic violations.