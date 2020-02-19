Charges filed in crash that snarled traffic on Rt. 29 near Gainesville

Virginia State Police tell us it is investigating a two-vehicle crash near Gainesville in Prince.

The crash occurred on February 19, 2020, at 9:15 a.m. on Route 29 (Lee Highway) at Route 215 (Vint Hill Road) in Fauquier County.

A 1996 Freightliner dump truck was traveling south on Route 29 when it attempted to avoid a stopped vehicle in the right lane. The Freightliner collided with a 2019 Subaru Forester, ran off the roadway left, collided with a guard rail, and traffic light pole.

The driver of the Freightliner, Wayne E. Piel Sr., 53, of Manassas, suffered minor injuries in the crash and was transported to Novant Health UVA Haymarket Medical Center. Piel was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Subaru, a 63-year-old female, of Washington, DC., was uninjured in the crash. The female was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash blocked all lanes of Rt. 29, and caused traffic delays for hours.

Piel was charged with reckless driving.

The crash remains under investigation.

VSP was assisted by the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office, Fauquier County Emergency Services, VDOT, Dominion Power, and Verizon.