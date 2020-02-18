Open a new Fauquier Bank account and automatically help Semper K9

The Fauquier Bank has continued its “Charity of Choice” program for 2020.

For every new account opened, the bank will donate $25 to a Charity of Choice and for every “Tell-A-Friend” coupon redeemed, the bank will donate $10 to the selected charity.

A total of 10 charities have been selected for the program, which focuses 80% on local charities and 20% on larger charities that the bank believes are important to the community.

This week, we’re highlighting the Charity of Choice Semper K9.

Semper K9 provides service dogs to critically wounded or ill veterans to enhance their quality of life. The nonprofit provides dogs with the veterans free of charge. The dogs are rescued and donated to Semper K9 to provide to the veterans.

The organization was established in 2014 by veteran Christopher Baity and his wife Amanda. In addition to providing service dogs for veterans, Semper K9 educates the community on service dog laws, resources, and disability awareness.

There are many ways to get involved with Semper K9, including hosting an event, monetary donations, volunteering, and sponsorship.

The Bank’s goal is to donate $80,000 to charities in 2020.