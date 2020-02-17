University of Mary Washington students perform “Ordinary Days”

University of Mary Washington has several performances of the play “Ordinary Days” left this month.

University of Mary Washington Theatre will continue its 2019-20 season with “Ordinary Days”, music and lyrics by Adam Gwon. Remaining performances are Feb. 20-22 at 7:30 p.m., and Feb. 23 at 2 p.m. in Klein Theatre, duPont Hall at the University of Mary Washington. The box office opens at 5:30 p.m. and tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Tickets are $25 for standard admission, $20 for students, senior citizens, alumni, and military. Groups of ten or more can receive a discount as well.

“Ordinary Days” is a musical about four young people living in New York City. When Deb loses a very important notebook, she becomes connected with Warren, who found it and is very excited to meet its owner. Jason and Claire are moving in together, and trying to navigate this major change in their relationship. Throughout this story, Deb, Warren, Claire, and Jason struggle to communicate as they search for connection, love, happiness, and purpose. Despite the vastness of the city, these four lives intertwine, celebrating the uniqueness of New York and both the extraordinary and ordinary moments of life.

“Ordinary Days” is directed by Gregg Stull, professor and chair of the Department of Theatre & Dance with musical direction by Kristin Baltes.

For further information, call the Klein Theatre Box Office at (540) 654-1111 or visit the FredTix website.