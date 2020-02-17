Summer employment opportunities in Prince William parks department

If you’re looking for summer employment, Prince William County Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism may be able to help you.

The parks department announced the dates of their summer job hiring events for the 2020 summer recreation programs. Hiring managers will be holding open interviews at each of the following events:

Saturday, February 29, 2020 – SplashDown Job Fair, 9 – 11 a.m., at Stonewall Jackson High School, 8820 Rixlew Lane, Manassas.

Wednesday, March 4, 2020 – Lifeguard Hiring Event, 6:30 – 8 p.m., at the Chinn Aquatics and Fitness Center, 13025 Chinn Park Dr., Woodbridge.

Saturday, March 7, 2020 – SplashDown Job Fair, 9 – 11 a.m., at Sinclair Elementary School, 7801 Garner Dr., Manassas.

Thursday, March 19, 2020 – Lifeguard Hiring Event, 6:30 – 8 p.m., at the Freedom Aquatic & Fitness Center, 9100 Freedom Center Blvd, Manassas.

The SplashDown Waterpark hiring events at Stonewall Jackson High School on February 29, and at Sinclair Elementary School on March 7, will be accepting applications for Concessions, Cashiers and Guest Services for the waterpark only.

The Lifeguard hiring events at Chinn Aquatics & Fitness Center on March 4, and at Freedom Aquatics & Fitness Center on March 19, are for lifeguards only.

Lifeguard applicants must apply online before you attend either lifeguard hiring event. Applicants at these events will take swim tests, so bring your swimsuit to the hiring event.

For more information on the hiring events and positions available, please visit their website.