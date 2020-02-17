Night of Broadway music coming to Hylton in March

Music from Broadway is coming to Prince William County for one night only this spring.

On March 7, 2020, at 7:30 pm at the Hylton Performing Arts Center, the MSO, under the baton of Music Director, James Villani, takes the stage for a concert titled “American Idols”, with music from three of America’s greatest composers: Aaron Copland, Leonard Bernstein, and Howard Hanson.

The highlight of the evening’s performance is one of Bernstein’s most popular works, Symphonic Dances from “West Side Story.” The score brings together the musical’s most famous songs (“Somewhere,” “Maria”) and dances (“Mambo,” “Cha-cha,” “Rumba”), as well as the opening confrontation of the Jets and Sharks in the “Prologue” to the tragic “Finale.”

Tickets are available from the Hylton Center Box Office or by calling 703-993-7759. All children and student tickets (through college) are free.

Founded in 1992, the Manassas Symphony is the winner of the 2015 American Prize for Orchestral Performance, Community Division, as well as the winner of 2019 Kathleen Seefeldt Award for Outstanding Arts Organization. The MSO is an Arts Partner of the Hylton Performing Arts Center near Manassas. The all-volunteer orchestra plays five concerts a year and is involved with many educational and civic events throughout the community. For more information on the Manassas Symphony, visit its website.