Marguerite Jane Arrington

Marguerite “Rete” Jane Arrington, age 87 passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020 in her Dumfries home surrounded by her loved ones. She was born May 17, 1932 in Woodbridge, Virginia the daughter of the late Arthur B. and Virgie Mae Maconaughey. Rete was a devoted wife, mom, grandma and friend.

She started working at the Post Office directly after high school, and later become a homemaker once her first son was born. Rete served the community for over 50 years and was a life member of the OWL VFD Auxiliary. She held many positions over those years including President, Vice President and Conductress. When she wasn’t volunteering her time, you could either find her cooking for her family or playing bingo.

She leaves behind one loving daughter, Rita and son-in-law Gary Adkins who she lived with and has cared for her for over 10 years, daughter-in-law Rita Arrington, grandchildren Robert III (Crystal), Amy (Michael), and Katelyn, as well as 7 great-grandchildren Kevon, Gwenyth, Robert IV, Emma, Kristina, Addison and Kendal-all of whom she adored, nephews Mike and A.W. and niece Pat.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert (Mike), sons Robert Jr. and Richard as well as her parents, 1 sister and 1 brother.

Family and friends will be received at Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home, 13318 Occoquan Road, Woodbridge VA 22191 on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 6:00pm – 8:00pm. A life celebration service will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 10:30am. Interment will follow at Fairfax Memorial Park.