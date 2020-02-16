Ferry Road intersection work complete

Traffic flowing freely again at a busy intersection outside Fredericksburg.

Work to improve the Route 3 Business (Kings Highway) and Route 606 (Ferry Road) intersection in Stafford County is complete, with all new and extended turn lanes open to traffic.

New dual left-turn lanes on Ferry Road between CSX rail crossing and the Route 3 Business intersection are open after new traffic signal equipment became operational last month.

The new entrance to George Washington’s boyhood home at Ferry Farm is also open, along with all the new turn lanes into Ferry Farm from either direction on Route 3 Business.

Crews lengthened the right turn lane from Route 3 Business westbound onto Ferry Road and opened it to traffic last year.

The $5.1 million project began in March 2019 to reduce driver delays at the intersection by expanding turn lane capacity.

As part of the project, new pedestrian crossing signal equipment was installed at the intersection.

With the equipment now operational, drivers should be alert and yield to pedestrians or bicyclists in the crosswalks.

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) and its contractor, Henderson Construction Company, Inc., of Stafford, were able to complete construction four months ahead of schedule.

The original estimated completion date was June 2020.

Crews will continue to monitor signal timing at the intersection and may make adjustments in the coming days.

According to a recent traffic count, approximately 30,000 vehicles a day travel on Route 3 Business at the Ferry Road intersection.