Elijah M. Britto

Elijah Britto passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 after a long, courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Atlantic City, New Jersey on May 17, 1946. He spent several years working in the food service industry and also in various summer jobs on the Atlantic City Boardwalk. Later, he worked many years as a Union laborer in the Atlantic City area. As a young man, Elijah learned the art of boxing and competed extensively in Golden Glove Competitions. During his career as an amateur boxer, “Britt,” Elijah had only one defeat and he was ultimately crowned, in his weight class, as the Golden Glove Champion for the State of New Jersey.

In 2001, Elijah moved to Northern Virginia and settled in Woodbridge, near his sister Barbara Cottman. Eljah was involved with many community activities in the Woodbridge Area. He was an active member of the Woodbridge Christian Church and also a frequent participant in programs at the Woodbridge Senior Center. He also enrolled in a program sponsored by the Literacy Volunteers of America (LVA), Prince William Chapter. Using their curriculum, he significantly enhanced his reading and communication skills. In 2015, he was recognized as the LVA “Student of the Year.” Elijah was also an enthusiastic participant in many LVA fundraising activities such as their annual Christmas Bell Ringing Collections at the entrance of retail stores in the Woobridge and Lake Ridge. His efforts on behalf of LVA helped the non-profit programs and initiatives. Elijah also contributed o his time and labor to other note worthy community projects such as annual Food Drives sponsored by the Lake Ridge Chapter of the Knights of Columbus.

Elijah is predeceased by his parents Elijah Michael and Florminto Amanda Jean Britto, his daughter Jacqueline Jean Britto, and sister Shirman Dennice Lyons. He is survived by his sisters Barbara H. Cottman, Victoria E. Frasier, Rose McArthur, Almetia N. Britton, Margaret J. Bodison, and Vera B. Pettis. Brothers Tyrone E. Middleton and Robert L. Britton; Aunts Helen Hollis and Irene Pridgen. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Elijah will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all that knew him.